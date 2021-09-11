Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Friday Football Fever Play of the Night - Week 3

The first play of the night came from the Steel City and a Thursday night showdown with Pueblo Central hosting Kennedy. Jordan Atencio somehow finds his way out of that pile of Kennedy players and shoves down a JFK defender for the 29 yard touchdown run. That stiff arm showed some grown man strength as Central went on to win 44-20.

The second play of the night came from Manitou Springs, the Mustangs down three with seven seconds to go. Tate Christian throws up a prayer and it's answered by Ethan Boran who comes down with it over two defenders for the game winning touchdown. The Manitou Springs faithful go crazy as the Mustangs went on to win 10-6. This play is courtesy of Dan Mohrmann from Single Wing Media.

The third and final play comes the battle of Monument and our game of the week, his name is Anothony Costanzo, he friends call him "Ant." He committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas and he caught a touchdown pass over two defenders Friday night. See you on Saturdays Costanzo as the Palmer Ridge Bears blow out Lewis-Palmer 49-0.

