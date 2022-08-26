Friday Football Fever kicks off in Southern Colorado

Friday Football Fever kicks off the season at the game of the week focusing on the Alamosa Mean Moose versus the Pueblo Central Wildcats.

This will be the season opener between the two teams and is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week # Schedule

Thursday: August, 25th



FINAL: Coronado Cougars 0, Rampart Rams 45

FINAL: Air Academy Kadets 53, Liberty Lancers 8

Friday: August, 26th



Alamosa Mean Moose VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tail Hawks VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Falcon Falcons VS Fountain Fort-Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Harrison Panthers VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Kennedy Commanders 7:00 p.m.

Palmer Terrors VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo County Hornets VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Dakota Ridge Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: August, 27th

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Flatirons Academy Bison 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices.

