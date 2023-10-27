Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Vista Ridge Wolves VS Palmer Ridge Bears

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with five area games in action.

This week's Game of the Week is the Vista Ridge Wolves taking on the Palmer Ridge Bears in 4A Pikes Peak League play. The Wolves enter the contest 6-3 overall, 2-1 in league play, while the Bears look to finish the season with a perfect 10-0 record.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 Schedule

Thursday:

Palmer Terrors VS Hinkley Thunderbirds 6:30 PM

FINAL: Pueblo South Colts 65, Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 0

FINAL: Rye Thunderbolts 42, Rocky Ford Meloneers 36

Las Animas Trojans VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Primero Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Friday:

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks VS Pueblo West Cyclones 6:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:30 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Chaparral Wolverines 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Overland Trailblazers 7:00 PM

Regis Jesuit Raiders VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Elizabeth Cardinals VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Academy VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Colorado Springs Christian 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Genoa-Hugo Pirates VS Hanover Hornets 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Fowler Grizzlies VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Kiowa Indians 1:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Walsh Eagles 3:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Wiley Panthers 5:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Widefield Gladiators 6:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Sand Creek Scorpions 6:00 PM

Center Vikings VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

