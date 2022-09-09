Friday Football Fever: Game of the week Vista Ridge VS Pine Creek to square off this Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Friday Football Fever kicks off at D20 Stadium where you can expect to see Vista Ridge take on Pine Creek at 7:00 PM.

Both teams are 1-1 as Pine Creek comes off of a loss against Valor Christian and looks to change things this week. Vista Ridge comes off a strong win against Far Northeast.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday:

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Heritage Eagles 6:00 PM

FINAL: Sierra Stallions 20, Liberty Lancers 26

Banning Lewis Prep Stallions VS Yuma Indians 6:00 PM

Friday:

Custer County Bobcats VS South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim Co-Op Bearcats VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Dakota Ridge Eagles 4:00 PM

Haxtun Fighting Bulldogs VS Holly Wildcats 6:00 PM

Clayton Yellowjackets VS Springfield Longhorns VS 7:00 PM

Classical Academy Titans VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Stratton Eagles 7:00 PM

Denver Christian Thunder VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Sangre De Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers VS Sedgwick County Cougars 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffalo VS Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Center Vikings 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Lutheran Lions 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Greeley County Jackrabbits VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Rangley Panthers 7:00 PM

Aurora Central Trojans VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Pagosa Springs Pirates VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Akron Rams VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Sargent Farmers VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS John Mall Panthers 7:00 PM

Front Range Christian Falcons VS St Marys Pirates

Simla Cubs VS Sanford Indians 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Wiggins Tigers 7:00 PM

Salida Spartans VS Ry Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Saturday:

La Veta Redhawks VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Rampart Rams 1:00 PM

Pikes Peak Christian Eagles VS Gilpin County Eagles 1:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Mcclave Cardinals 1:00 PM

Fleming Wildcats VS Granada Bobcats 1:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Kiowa Indians 1:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Centennial Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Primero Bulldogs 1:30 PM

Elbert Bulldogs VS Caliche Buffaloes 3:00 PM

Hayden Tigers VS Wiley Panthers 5:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Valley Vikings 6:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Weldon Valley 11:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.