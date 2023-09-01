Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Valor Christian Eagles VS Pine Creek Eagles

Friday Football Fever kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday as multiple Southern Colorado teams are in action to get Week 2 of Friday Football Fever underway!

Week 2's Game of the Week features a battle of the Eagles as Valor Christian travels south to take on Pine Creek. Both teams enter the game 1-0 after Pine Creek won by a forfeit against Las Vegas (NV) High School. According to Maxpreps, Valor Christian is ranked fifth in classifications of Colorado High School football, and Pine Creek ranks third.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 2 Schedule

Thursday:

Doherty Spartans VS Rampart Rams 6:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS George Washington Patriots 6:00 PM

Banning Lewis Stallions VS Jefferson Saints 6:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Friday:

Springfield Longhorns VS Sargent Farmers 4:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Deer Trail Eagles 5:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Coronado Cougars 6:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 6:00 PM

Highlands Ranch Falcons VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Greeley Central Wildcats VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

The Classical Academy Titans VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Skyview Wolverines 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Salida Spartans 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Centauri Falcons 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS West Grand Mustangs 7:00 PM

Clear Creek Golddiggers VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Akron Rams VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Lyons Lions VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Del Norte Tigers 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats VS Stratton Eagles 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Hi Plains Patriots 7:00 PM

Valor Christian Eagles VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Sanford Mustangs 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Far Northeast Warriors 11:00 AM

Elbert Bulldogs VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 11:00 AM

Canon City Tigers VS Liberty Lancers 1:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Fort Lupton Blue Devils 1:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Pagosa Springs Pirates VS La Junta Tigers 2:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Raton (New Mexico) Tigers 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

