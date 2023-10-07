Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Rye Thunderbolts VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with three games in action.

This week's Game of the Week is the Rye Thunderbolts taking on the Colorado Springs Christian Lions. Both teams enter the game 4-1 overall, and are 1-0 in league play. The game kicks off at Mountain Lion Stadium on the UCCS campus at 7 p.m.

The Annual Bell Game will also take place at Dutch Clark Stadium this week. The Pueblo Central Wildcats look to keep the bell ringing blue against the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Legend Titans 28, Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 29

FINAL: Thornton Trojans 45, Palmer Terrors 65

FINAL: Sierra Stallions 20, Pueblo South Colts 48

Friday:

Denver East Angels VS Doherty Spartans 6:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks VS Falcon Falcons 6:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Sierra Grande Panthers 6:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Regis Jesuit Raiders 6:30 PM

Rampart Rams VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:30 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Hinkley Thunderbirds 6:30 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Centaurus Warriors 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Denver West Cowboys VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Elbert Bulldogs VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Hanover Hornets 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Pueblo East Eagles 1:00 PM

Sangre de Crsto Thunderbirds VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.