Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Pueblo South Colts VS Pueblo East Eagles

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday as plenty of Southern Colorado teams take the field for week 5 action.

This week's game of the week is the Pueblo South Colts take on the Pueblo East Eagles for this year's installment of the annual Cannon Game. Since 1959, the two schools battle for a cannon, with the winner painting the coveted trophy either Pueblo South black, or Pueblo East gold.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 5 Schedule

Thursday:

Antonito Trojans VS Primero Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Ponderosa Mustangs 6:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Skyview Wolverines 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Vista PEAK Prep Bison 7:30 PM

Friday:

Holly Wildcats VS St. Mary's Pirates 3:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 PM

Far Northeast Warriors VS Pueblo West Cyclones 6:00 PM

Centaurus Warriors VS Palmer Terrors 6:30 PM

Berthoud Spartans VS Lamar Thunder 6:30 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Mullen Mustangs 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Denver South Ravens 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Heritage Eagels VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Prospect Ridge Miners VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Banning Lewis Stallions 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Kit Carson Wildcats 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 PM

Otis Bulldogs VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Forge Christian Fury VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Estes Park Bobcats 12:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 1:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Harrison Panthers 1:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Springfield Longhorns 1:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Idalia Wolves 1:30 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 3:00 PM

Bethune Bobcats VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 4:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Hinkley Thunderbirds 5:30 PM

