Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Pueblo East Eagles VS Pueblo South Colts

Friday Football Fever kicks off on Thursday with the Sierra Stallions taking on the Mitchell Marauders. Other matchups for the night include the Mullen Mustangs visiting the Pine Creek Eagles, the Rampart Rams traveling north to battle the Heritage Eagles, and a matchup down in Pueblo as the Pueblo County Hornets face the Pueblo Central Wildcats.

The Game of the Week is one of the three big rivalries in Pueblo between the Pueblo East Eagles and the Pueblo South Colts. "The Cannon Game" kicks off at 7:00 PM at Dutch Clark Stadium. The rivalry between the schools began back in 1959.

The gridiron matchup became commonly known as "The Cannon Game" back in 1976, when a real Civil War-era cannon was donated by the Steel City Kiwanis, and both school's Key Clubs. Since then, the winner of the annual battle takes home this trophy, and decorates it in either Pueblo South black and white, or Pueblo East gold and white.

The Colts have bragging rights heading into Friday night, winning the cannon last year by the final score of 20-19. "Colt Nation" will look to keep the cannon on the southside of town, while the "Eagle Empire" hopes to make the cannon boom gold.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 5 Schedule

Thursday:

Sierra Stallions VS Mitchell Marauders 6:00 PM

Mullen Mustangs VS Pine Creek Eagles 6:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Heritage Eagles 6:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Friday:

Mountain Valley Wolves VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Otis Bulldogs 3:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Sanford Mustangs 6:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Far Northeast Warriors 6:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets Vs Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Elbert Bulldogs VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Denver South Ravens VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Centennial Bulldogs VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Centaurus Warriors 7:00 PM

Ponderosa Mustangs VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Faith Christian Eagles 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

St Marys Pirates VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS John Mall Panthers 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Berthoud Spartans 7:00 PM

Vista Peak Bison VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Classical Academy Titans VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Prospect Ridge Miners 11:00 AM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Doherty Spartans 12:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Widefield Gladiators 1:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Branson/Kim Co-Op 1:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffalo VS Bethune Bobcats 1:00 PM

Estes Park Bobcats VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 1:00 PM

Hinkley Thunderbirds VS Liberty Lancers 1:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.