Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo South Colts

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Friday with plenty of Southern Colorado teams taking the field. This week is the final regular season game for Class 3A, while all other classifications will start playoffs.

This week's Game of the Week is the Pueblo Central Wildcats battling the Pueblo South Colts. The final regular season game for both teams will have a league title on the line. With a victory, the Wildcats will win the 3A Southern 2 League. If the Colts win, they will tie for a share of the league title with Pueblo Central.

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers will battle the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs on Friday night. If the Rangers win and the Colts win, they will share the league title with the Wildcats.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 12 Schedule

Friday:

Eads Eagles VS Idalia Wolves 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Buena Vista Demons 6:00 PM (Class 1A Playoffs)

Falcon Falcons VS Fruita Monument Wildcats 6:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs)

Longmont Trojans VS Pueblo West Cyclones 6:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs)

Fowler Grizzlies VS Mancos Blue Jays 6:00 PM (8-man Playoffs)

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Denver South Ravens VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs)

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Fairview Knights 7:00 PM (Class 5A Playoffs)

Saturday:

Wiggins Tigers VS Banning Lewis Stallions 1:00 PM (Class 1A Playoffs)

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Delta Panthers 1:00 PM (Class 2A Playoffs)

Pagosa Springs Pirates VS La Junta Tigers 1:00 PM (Class 2A Playoffs)

Florence Huskies VS University Bulldogs 1:00 PM (Class 2A Playoffs)

Grand Junction Central Warriors VS Rampart Rams 1:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs)

Briggsdale Falcons VS Walsh Eagles 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Genoa-Hugo Pirates VS Granada Bobcats 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

La Veta Redhawks VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Peetz Bulldogs VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Primero Bulldogs VS Otis Bulldogs 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Calhan Bulldogs VS Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs 1:00 PM (8-man Playoffs)

McClave Cardinals VS Merino Rams 1:00 PM (8-man Playoffs)

Front Range Christian Falcons VS Simla Cubs 2:00 PM (8-man Playoffs)

The Classical Academy Titans VS Basalt Longhorns 2:00 PM (Class 2A Playoffs)

Hanover Hornets VS Stratton Eagles 2:00 PM (6-man Playoffs)

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.