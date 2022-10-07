Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs

KOAA's Game of the Week takes place at Dutch Clark Stadium for "The Bell Game" between the Pueblo Central Wildcats and the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs.

"The Bell Game" is the oldest ongoing high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi River, dating all the way back to 1892. Since 1950, the rivals have been battling for an old railroad bell that is wheeled on a cart, with the winner of the game each year painting the cart the school's color.

For the last 3 years, the cart has been painted Pueblo Central blue, but the Bulldogs hope to paint it Pueblo Centennial red for the first time since 2018.

A crowd of 15,000 is expected to pack Dutch Clark Stadium Friday night. The Wildcats enter the game 3-2 on the season, and the Bulldogs come into the rivalry 2-3.

Friday Football Fever kicks off with plenty of action Thursday. Some of the games include the Banning Lewis Prep Stallions heading south to battle the Rocky Ford Meloneers, the Discovery Canyon Thunder facing the Mitchell Marauders, the Doherty Spartans heading up I-25 to battle the Denver East Angels, and the Centaurus Warriors heading to Colorado Springs for a matchup with the Liberty Lancers.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Banning Lewis Prep Stallions 52, Rocky Ford Meloneers 12

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Mitchell Marauders 6:00 PM

Mountain Valley Wolves VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 6:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Denver East Angels 6:00 PM

Centaurus Warriors VS Liberty Lancers 6:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Friday:

Falcon Falcons VS Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Thornton Trojans 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Sierra Stallions 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Legend Titans 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS John Mall Panthers 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS McClave Cardinals 7:00 PM

Hinkley Thunderbirds VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Crowley County Chargers 1:00 PM

Regis Jesuit Raiders VS Pine Creek Eagles 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Prairie Mustangs 1:00 PM

South Park Burros VS Calhan Bulldogs 1:30 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Primero Bulldogs 1:30 PM

Classical Academy Titans VS Denver West Cowboys 2:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Wiley Panthers 6:00 PM

