Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Pine Creek Eagles VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans

Friday Football Fever kicks off on Thursday as the Liberty Lancers battle the Palmer Terrors, and the La Veta Redhawks travel north to take on the Cotopaxi Pirates.

The KOAA Game of the Week is set between the Pine Creek Eagles VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans.

The Pine Creek Eagles head on the road to take on the Trojans this Friday at 7 pm. Both teams are off to a great start at 4-1 on the season.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Liberty Lancers 10, Palmer Terrors 6

La Veta Redhawks VS Cotopaxi Pirates 7:00 PM

Friday:

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Pikes Peak Christian Eagles VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Mountain Range Mustangs VS Doherty Spartans 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Bethune Bobcats VS Hanover Hornets 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Northfield Nighthawks 7:00 PM

Ignacio Bobcats VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Alameda Pirates VS Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Resurrection Christian Cougars 7:00 PM

John Mall Panthers VS Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Widefield Gladiators VS Gateway Olympians 12:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim CO-OP VS Primero Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 Pm

Elbert Bulldogs VS South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 2:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Monarch Coyotes 2:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Banning Lewis Prep Stallions 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Colorado Springs Christian 7:00 PM

