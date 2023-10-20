Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Pueblo Central Wildcats

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off on Thursday as eight area games kick off across Colorado.

This week's Game of the Week is the Lewis-Palmer Rangers taking on the Pueblo Central Wildcats. Both teams enter the game with a 6-1 overall record on the season, and both have not lost yet in 3A Southern 2 League play.

Although there are still games to be played, the two schools enter Friday's contest atop the league, making the match-up pivotal for league standings.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Doherty Spartans 49, Northglenn Norsemen 12

Douglas County Huskies VS Pine Creek Eagles 6:00 PM

FINAL: Pueblo West Cyclones 41, Coronado Cougars 6

Harrison Panthers VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

FINAL: Manitou Springs Mustangs 14, La Junta Tigers 40

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Friday:

Mountain Valley Wolves VS Primero Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Gateway Olympians VS Palmer Terrors 6:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 6:00 PM

Chaparral Wolverines VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Centaurus Warriors 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Thornton Trojans VS Liberty Lancers 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Stallions VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

South Park Burros VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS McClave Cardinals 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Custer County Bobcats VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Del Norte Tigers VS Trinidad Miners 1:00 PM

The Classical Academy Titans VS Kent Denver Sun Devils 2:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.