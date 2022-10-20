Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Kent Denver Sun Devils VS Classical Academy Titans

KOAA's Game of the Week is the Kent Denver Sun Devils VS The Classical Academy Titans. Kent Denver enters the game 3-4 overall, while TCA looks to continue their perfect season, coming into the game 7-0.

The Titans are ranked number 1 in Class 2A, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association. The Sun Devils have won 2 of their last 3 games. The game starts at 7:00 PM on Friday night at The Classical Academy.

Friday Football Fever kicks off with a five-game slate on Thursday, with 3 games at 6:00 PM and 2 at 7:00 PM. At 6:00 PM.

The Canon City Tigers head north to take on the Discovery Canyon Thunder, the Pine Creek Eagles head up I-25 for a battle against the Douglas County Huskies, and the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans take on the Chaparral Wolverines.

At 7:00 PM, the Holly Wildcats face the Wiley Panthers, and the Montrose Red Hawks travel east to take on the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule

Thursday:

Canon City Tigers VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 6:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Douglas County Huskies 6:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Chaparral Wolverines 6:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Friday:

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Manzanola Bobcats 5:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Deer Trail Eagles 6:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Mitchell Marauders 7:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

John Mall Panthers VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Thornton Trojans 7:00 PM

Centaurus Warriors VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Kent Denver Sun Devils VS Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Primero Bulldogs VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 1:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Del Norte Tigers 1:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Kiowa Indians 1:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Gateway Olympians 2:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Banning Lewis Prep Stallions 7:00 PM

Northglenn Norsemen VS Doherty Spartans 7:00 PM

