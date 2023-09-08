Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Pueblo West Cyclones

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday as three area games take the field to start Week 3's action.

Week 3's Game of the Week is the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans taking on the Pueblo West Cyclones. Both teams enter the game with two wins, and zero losses. The action kicks off at Pueblo West High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Libery Lancers 3, Sierra Stallions 20

FINAL: Coronado Cougars 14, Doherty Spartans 56

FINAL: Heritage Eagles 55, Pueblo Central Wildcats 19

Friday:

St. Mary's Pirates VS Front Range Christian Falcons 3:30 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Luthern Lions VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Salida Spartans 7:00 PM

Yuma High School VS Banning Lewis Stallions 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Denver Christian Thunder 7:00 PM

Wiggins Tigers VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Rangely Panthers VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Center Vikings VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Mountain Valley Wolves VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Pagosa Springs Pirates 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Clayton (N.M.) Yellowjackets 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Rampart Rams VS Palmer Terrors 10:00 AM

Dakota Ridge Eagles VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 1:00 PM

Weldon Valley Warriors VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Sanford Mustangs VS Simla Cubs 1:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Hayden Tigers 1:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Swink Lions 1:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Vista Ridge Wolves 1:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Aurora Central Trojans 2:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.