Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Doherty Spartans VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies

Friday Football Fever kicks off on Thursday with the Lutheran Lions taking on the Pueblo East Eagles and the other matchup of the night Thornton Trojans vs the Widefield Gladiators.

The Game of the Week is a battle in Colorado Springs between the Doherty Spartans and Mesa Ridge Grizzlies at 7:00 PM. The Doherty Spartans are traveling just down the road to take on the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies.

The Spartans are off to a hot start to the season with a 2-1 record. They're coming off of a strong win against the Coronado Cougars 42-16. The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies look to improve their luck this week as they come off of a loss against Dakota Ridge and currently stand 1-2 on the season.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Lutheran Lions VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Thornton Trojans VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Friday:

Manzanola Bobcats VS Deer Trail Eagles 3:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Sanford Mustangs 6:00 PM

Manual Thunderbolts VS La Junta Tigers 6:00 PM

Springfiled Longhorns VS Elkhart Wildcats 6:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Pagosa Springs Pirates 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers Vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Sargent Farmers 7:00 PM

Greeley Central Wildcats VS Palmer Terrors 7:00 PM

Smoky Hill Buffaloes VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Denver East Angels 7:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Fort Morgan Mustangs VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Evergreen Cougars 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Kit Carson Wildcats 7:00 PM

Wray Eagles VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Pomona Panthers VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Akron Rams 7:00 PM

Burlington Cougars VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Sedgwick County Cougars VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Wheat Ridge Farmers VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Center Vikings VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Dakota Ridge Eagles VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

West Grand Mustangs VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

St Marys Pirates VS Soroco Rams 7:00 PM

Green Mountain Rams VS Pueblo South Colts 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Air Academy Kadets VS Sierra Stallions 1:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Centennial Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Pikes Peak Christian Eagles 1:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Justice Phoenix 1:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers Vs Swink Lions 1:00 PM

Sangre De Cristo Thunderbirds VS Branson/Kim Co-Op Bearcats 1:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Hanover Hornets 1:30 PM

Liberty Lancers Vs Gateway Olympians 7:00 PM

Bennett Tigers VS Banning Lewis Prep Stallions 7:00 PM

