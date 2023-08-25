Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers

Friday Football Fever kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday as many schools retake the field for the upcoming season!

Week 1's Game of the Week is the Discovery Canyon Thunder taking on the Lewis-Palmer Rangers. The Thunder finished 7-3 last season, and lost to Roosevelt in the first round of the playoffs. The Rangers finished an even 5-5 last season, and aim to defeat the Thunder and avenge their loss to them last season.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

Air Academy Kadets VS Liberty Lancers 6:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 6:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Coronado Cougars 6:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks VS Palmer Ridge 6:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Legend Titans 6:30 PM

Denver Christian Thunder VS Banning Lewis Stallions 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Friday:

Pueblo County Hornets VS Pueblo South Colts 4:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Flatirons Bison 4:00 PM

Turpin (Oklahoma) Cardinal VS Springfield Longhorns 6:00 PM

Castle View Sabercats VS Doherty Spartans 6:00 PM

FINAL: Las Vegas (Nevada) Wildcats VS Pine Creek Eagles (Las Vegas forfeited game)

Summit Tigers VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Burlington Cougars 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Kennedy Commanders 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Lyons Lions 7:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Limon Badgers VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Cedaredge Bruins VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Valley Vikings VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Littleton Lions VS Sierra Stallions 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Severance Silver Knights VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Dakota Ridge Eagles 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Denver North Vikings 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Alameda Pirates VS Mitchell Marauders 10:00 AM

Hanover Hornets VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

Vail Christian Saints VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 2:00 PM

Ellicott Thunder Hawks VS Grand Valley Cardinals 3:00 PM

The Classical Academy Titans VS Eaton Reds 6:00 PM

