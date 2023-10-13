Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Banning Lewis Stallions

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with five match-ups taking place involving Southern Colorado schools.

This week's Game of the Week is the Colorado Springs Christian Lions taking on the Banning Lewis Stallions. The game will be played on the brand new football field at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy.

The game, while featuring the new stadium, will also showcase two of 1A's best teams this year. CSCS enters the game 5-1, and Banning Lewis comes in a perfect 6-0. Both teams have not lost a league game yet, making the match-up even more pivotal for Tri Peaks League bragging rights.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Thomas Jefferson Spartans 48, Liberty Lancers 10

FINAL: The Classical Academy Titans 32, Englewood Pirates 0

FINAL: Trinidad Miners 0, Centauri Falcons 63

FINAL: Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 6, La Veta Redhawks 52

FINAL: Sierra Grande Panthers 67, Primero Bulldogs 64

Friday:

Westminster Wolves VS Doherty Spartans 6:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Douglas County Huskies 6:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:30 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Legend Titans 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Canon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

South Park Burros VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Deer Trail Eagles 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Banning Lewis Stallions 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Pueblo County Hornets VS Discovery Thunder 12:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Walsenburg Panthers 1:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Swink Lions 1:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Walsh Eagles 2:00 PM

