Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Air Academy Kadets

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday night with plenty of Southern Colorado teams in action.

Week 6's Game of the Week is the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks taking on the Air Academy Kadets. Cheyenne Mountain enters the game with a 2-3 overall record, while Air Academy is 4-1 overall.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule

Thursday:

FINAL: Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 10, Pine Creek Eagles 40

FINAL: Riverdale Ridge Ravens 38, Sierra Stallions 0

FINAL: Dolores Huerta Scorpions 24, Hoehne Farmers 72

Friday:

FINAL: The Classical Academy Titans 55, Alameda Pirates 6

Doherty Spartans VS Mountain Range Mustangs 4:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Coronado Cougars 6:30 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Air Academy 7:00 PM

Gateway Olympians VS Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Liberty Lancers 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Monarch Coyotes VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Northfield Nighthawks VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Resurrection Christian Cougars VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Stallions VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Prairie Mustangs VS La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Ignacio Bobcats 7:00 PM

Mountain Valley Wolves VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Rampart Rams 1:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Lamar Thunder 1:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Las Animas Trojans 1:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Bethune Bobcats 1:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 PM

Swink Lions VS McClave Cardinals 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 PM

