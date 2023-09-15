Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off on Thursday was plenty of teams from Southern Colorado taking the field.

Since the Air Force Falcons are in action at home on Friday, Friday Football Fever Week 4 Game of the Week will be the Falcons taking on the Utah State Aggies at home. News5 will be bringing you highlights from this college game day as well as high school highlights from across Southern Colorado.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week # Schedule

Thursday:

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Wheat Ridge Farmers 4:00 PM

Evergreen Cougars VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 6:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Doherty Spartans 6:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:30 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Greeley Central Wildcats 6:30 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Primero Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Pomona Panthers 7:30 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Smoky Hill Buffaloes 7:30 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Green Mountain Rams 7:30 PM

Friday:

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 1:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Center Vikings 4:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Manual Thunderbolts 6:00 PM

Elkhart (Kansas) Wildcats VS Springfield Longhorns 6:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Coronado Cougars 6:30 PM

Denver East Angels VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Lutheran Lions 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Burlington Cougars 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Stallions VS Bennett Tigers 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Wray Eagles 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS Sedgwick County Cougars 7:00 PM

Soroco Rams VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Sierra Grande Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Fort Morgan Mustangs 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Dakota Ridge Eagles 7:30 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Thornton Trojans 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Justice Phoenix VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 11:00 AM

Gateway Olympians VS Liberty Lancers 1:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Calhan Bulldogs 2:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.