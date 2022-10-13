Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week Air Academy Kadets VS Palmer Ridge Bears

KOAA's Game of the Week takes place at Don Breese Stadium for a matchup between the Air Academy Kadets and the Palmer Ridge Bears.

Both teams look to continue their impressive seasons as the regular season winds down. The Kadets are 5-2 overall, and the Bears enter the game undefeated at 7-0.

According to the Colorado High School Activities Association, Palmer Ridge is ranked #1 in Class 4A. Air Academy has played well as of late, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

Friday Football Fever kicks off with two games Thursday night. The Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs head north to face the Harrison Panthers, and the Sierra Stallions clash with the Pueblo Central Wildcats in the Steel City.

Friday Football Fever - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday:

Centennial Bulldogs VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Friday:

Primero Bulldogs VS Sierra Grande Panthers 1:30 PM

Doherty Spartans Vs Westminster Wolves 6:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Prep Stallions VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions

Rampart Rams VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers VS Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Palmer Terrors 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Legend Titans VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Douglas County Huskies VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Sangre De Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Thomas Jefferson Spartans 7:00PM

Centauri Falcons VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Englewood Pirates VS Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Montrose Red Hawks VS Coronado Cougars 12:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Pueblo East Eagles 1:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Florence Huskies 1:00 PM

North Park Wildcats VS Cotopaxi Pirates 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 PM

John Mall Panthers VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Bethune Bobcats 1:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Elbert Bulldogs VS Simla Cubs 1:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Cheraw Wolverines 2:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

