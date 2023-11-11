Friday Football Fever: Area teams aim to continue their quest for a state title

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Friday as many area teams aim to continue their quest for a state title.

In Class 1A, the #8 Banning Lewis Stallions take on the top-ranked Limon Badgers in the quarterfinals. With a win, the Stallions will advance to the semifinals, and face the winner of Meeker and Buena Vista.

In Class 2A, the top-ranked Delta Panthers come to town to take on The Classical Academy Titans, who are ranked ninth. If the Titans pull off the upset, they will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Berthoud and Moffat County.

Three area teams will take the field this weekend in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Discovery Canyon Thunder, who are ranked #14, will travel north to take on the third ranked Thompson Valley Eagles, and the sixth ranked Pueblo Central Wildcats will battle the 11th ranked Northfield Nighthawks at Dutch Clark Stadium Friday night. The winners of these two games will face off in the second round.

Also in 3A action, the 10th ranked Lewis-Palmer Rangers face the seventh ranked Resurrection Christian Cougars. The winner of the game will face the winner of Holy Family and Denver North.

In Class 4A, three area teams will looks to advance to the quarterfinals.

The top-ranked Palmer Ridge Bears square of against the Denver South Ravens. The winner of that game will advance to take on the winner of Golden and Heritage.

The fifth-ranked Mesa Ridge Grizzlies will take on the 12th ranked Loveland Red Wolves. The winner will move on to face the winner of Broomfield and Fruita Monument.

The 15th ranked Rampart Rams are also in action as they face the Erie Tigers. The winner of that game will face the winner of Dakota Ridge and Thomas Jefferson.

Two Class 5A schools will also aim to advance to the quarterfinals this weekend. The fourth ranked Pine Creek Eagles host the 13th ranked Denver East Angels, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Rock Canyon and Ralston Valley.

The 18th ranked Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans will face the second-ranked Columbine Rebels. The winner of that game gets the winner of Legend and Valor Christian.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Playoffs

Friday:

Walsh Eagles VS Idalia Wolves 5:00 PM (6-man Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Thompson Valley Eagles 7:00 PM (Class 3A Playoffs, First-Round)

Northfield Nighthawks VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM (Class 3A Playoffs, First-Round)

Denver South Ravens VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Loveland Red Wolves VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Rampart Rams VS Erie Tigers 7:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Denver East Angels VS Pine Creek Eagels 7:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Columbine Rebels 7:30 PM (Class 5A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Saturday:

Banning Lewis Stallions VS Limon Badgers 1:00 PM (Class 1A Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

Delta Panthers VS The Classical Academy Titans 1:00 PM (Class 2A Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Resurrection Christian Cougars 1:00 PM (Class 3A Playoffs, First-Round)

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Montrose Red Hawks 1:00 PM (Class 4A Playoffs, Second-Round)

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Granada Bobcats 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Otis Bulldogs 1:00 PM (6-man Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

Merino Rams VS Simla Cubs 1:00 PM (8-man Playoffs, Quarterfinals)

