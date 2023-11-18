Friday Football Fever: Area schools compete for a birth to the playoff semifinals

COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off as four area schools compete for a chance to play in the semifinals of the CHSAA State Playoffs.

In Class 5A, the fourth-ranked Pine Creek Eagles take on the fifth-ranked Ralston Valley Mustangs at Academy School District 20 Stadium. With a win, the Eagles will advance to the semifinals, where they would face the winner of Cherry Creek and Mountain Vista.

An all El Paso County semifinal is possible in Class 4A. The top-ranked Palmer Ridge Bears welcome the eight-ranked Heritage Eagles to Don Breese Stadium Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Mesa Ridge Grizzlies head up north to take on the fourth-ranked Broomfield Eagles. If the Bears and Grizzlies both win their respective match-ups, they will face off in the semifinals.

In Class 3A, the 10th ranked Lewis-Palmer Rangers also travel north to take on the second-ranked Holy Family Tigers Friday night. If the Rangers can pull off their second road upset of the playoffs, they will advance to face the winner of Thompson Valley and Northfield in the semifinals.

Friday Football Fever - Quarterfinals Schedule

Friday:

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Holy Family Tigers 6:00 PM (Class 3A)

Heritage Eagles VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM (Class 4A)

Ralston Valley Mustangs VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM (Class 5A)

Saturday:

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Broomfield Eagles 12:00 PM (Class 4A)

Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs VS Simla Cubs 1:00 PM (8-man Semifinals)

