Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 3 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Cannon Game between the Pueblo East Eagles and the Pueblo South Colts. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Dutch Clark Stadium.

The Colts are 1-1 on the season, coming off of a 40-17 victory at Falcon last week. The Colts lost their season opener to Mead, who were last year's state runner-up.

Pueblo East is also 1-1 on the year. They won their opener at Fort Morgan, but lost a heartbreaker 22-20 last week against Discovery Canyon.

The Eagles are currently in possession of the cannon after defeating the Colts last year, 21-15. The Colts had the cannon heading into last year's contest.

Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday:

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs. Rampart Rams 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs. Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Overland Trailblazers vs. Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs. Palmer Terrors 7:00 p.m.

Dakota Ridge Eagles vs. Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

GOTW: Pueblo South Colts vs. Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Loveland Red Wolves vs. Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Lewis Palmer Rangers vs. Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 p.m.

Widefield Gladiators vs. Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs. Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday:

Vista Ridge Wolves vs. Denver South Ravens 4:00 p.m.

Friday:

Liberty Lancers vs. Denver East Angels 4:00 p.m.

Sterling Tigers vs. St. Mary's Pirates 4:00 p.m.

Farmington Scorpions (NM) vs. Falcon Falcons 6:00 p.m.

Turpin Carindal (OK) vs. Flatirons Academy Bison 6:30 p.m.

Summit Tigers vs. Canon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones vs. Lutheran Lions 7:00 p.m.

Harrison Panthers vs. Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs. Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs. The Pinnacle Timberwolves 7:00 p.m.

The Classical Academy Titans vs. Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Strasburg Indians vs. La Junta Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs. Bennett Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Salida Spartans vs. Florence Huskies 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs. Sterling Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Crowley County Chargers vs. Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs. Akron Rams 7:00 p.m.

Hoehne Farmers vs. Sargent Farmers 7:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs. Eads Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Granada Bobcats vs. Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs. Walsh Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs. Hanover Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Kiowa Indians vs. Sierra Grande Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Kit Carson Wildcats vs. Walsh Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Coronado Cougars vs. Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 p.m.

La Veta Redhawks vs. Primero Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Platte Canyon vs. Ellicott Thunderhawks 1:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs. Sorocco Rams 1:00 p.m.

Cotopaxi Pirates vs. Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 p.m.

Mountain Valley Wolves vs. Manzanola 1:00 p.m.

Holly Wildcats vs. Custer County Bobcats 4:00 p.m.

McClave Cardinals vs. Simla Cubs 6:00 p.m.

We want to highlight the athletes working hard in southern Colorado! If we weren't able to make it to a game near you and you have video to share, send it in using the form below:

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.