Florence's Goodall wins final Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 10)

Carl Winder/KOAA
Florence's Gage Goodall celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown in the Huskies win over CSCS on Friday night
Posted at 10:42 PM, Nov 01, 2021
FLORENCE — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 10. However, one play left our voters in a jumping for joy.

With over 2,000 votes, this week's honor goes to Florence's Gage Goodall.

In the Huskies game last Friday night against Colorado Springs Christian, quarterback Levi Paxton rolled out on a bootleg and chucked one up to the sophomore recevier. Goodall would go up for the ball between two defenders and come down with the catch for the 20-yard touchdown.

Florence would fly by CSCS, 45 to 7.

