FINAL SCORE: Friday Football Fever Week 9

The 46th edition of the Cannon Game down at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo will be Game of the Week for Week 9 of Friday Football Fever.

The top 10 3A match-up between Pueblo South & Pueblo East will have major playoff implications as the winner takes control of the 3A Southern League standings.

South leads the overall series 42-19-2 and the Cannon Game series 32-13. The Colts have won seven of the past 10 meetings.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule

Thursday

FINAL: Mesa Ridge 14, Rampart 6

FINAL: Pueblo West 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 30

Friday

FINAL: Montrose 50, Air Academy 7

FINAL: Manitou Springs 20, Woodland Park 46

FINAL: Harrison 45, Sand Creek 8

FINAL: Heritage 14, Palmer Ridge 48

FINAL: Cannon Game: Pueblo South 20, Pueblo East 19

FINAL: Cheyenne Mountain 10, Falcon 6

FINAL: Widefield 42, Liberty 0

FINAL: Legend 49, Doherty 7

Saturday

Fruita Monument vs. Coronado

Canon City vs. Pueblo Centennial

Pagosa Springs vs. The Classical Academy

Mitchell vs. Discovery Canyon

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Central

Peyton vs. Banning Lewis Academy

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter