FINAL SCORES: Friday Football Fever Week 8

The rivalries continue for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever.

This week News 5 Sports kicks off their coverage at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Harrison High School as the Panthers host rival, the Sierra Stallions, in a match-up of District 2 teams.

The Stallions are 1-5 on the season after their win last week over Mitchell, while Harrison is still looking for their first win of the season.

Harrison has beaten Sierra the past 10 match-ups.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday

FINAL SCORE: Pueblo Central 0, Puebl East 44

FINAL SCORE: Palmer 6, Cheyenne Mountain 59

Friday

Air Academy vs. Palmer Ridge

Widefield vs. Falcon

Pikes Peak Christian vs. Calhan

Buena Vista vs. Colorado Springs Christian School

Sand Creek vs. Mitchell

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Rampart

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo Centennial

Pueblo County vs. Canon City

Lamar vs. Manitou Springs

Sierra vs. Harrison

Woodland Park vs. The Classical Academy

Saturday

Coronado vs. Mesa Ridge

Montrose vs. Vista Ridge

