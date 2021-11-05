FINAL SCORES: Friday Football Fever (Week 11 & playoffs)

We are in the final week of the regular season for the 3A classification, but for most teams suiting up on Friday night, it's time for one thing: playoffs.
No big game of the week this week for Friday Football Fever as we try to get as many highlights as we can for our Southern Colorado playoff teams.
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 11/Playoffs Schedule
Thursday
FINAL: Sierra 8, Discovery Canyon 56
FINAL: Harrison 58, Mitchell 16
Friday
FINAL: 4A Playoffs: Cheyenne Mountain 6, Golden 47
FINAL: Durango 62, Sand Creek 6
FINAL: Pueblo South 0, Pueblo County 13
FINAL:Canon City 38, Pueblo Central 42
FINAL:4A Playoffs: Denver South 24, Mesa Ridge 21
FINAL: 4A Playoffs: Skyline 14, Vista Ridge 43
FINAL: 2A: Playoffs: Northfield 6, The Classical Academy 42
Saturday
4A Playoffs: Vista PEAK Prep vs. Pueblo West
2A Playoffs: La Junta vs. Resurrection Christian
1A Playoffs: Monte Vista vs. Florence
1A Playoffs: Peyton vs. Centauri
8-man Playoffs: Pikes Peak Christian vs. Vail Christian
8-man Playoffs: Calhan vs. Akron
Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans.
Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever.
