Falcon, Manitou Springs advance to semifinals of spring football playoffs

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Week 1 of the playoffs for CHSAA spring football season kicked off on Friday with two teams advancing.

After 7 turnovers in the first half, the Manitou Springs Mustangs spank into action, beating Manual, 42 to 8 to advance to the 2A semifinals.

It was the second week in the row the Mustangs had played the Thunderbolts.

Manitou Springs will now face Buena Vista in the semfinals.

In the 4A ranks, Falcon squeaked by Kennedy, 20 to 17 to advance.

The Falcons will now face No. 1 seed Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals.

----------------------------------------------------------

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter