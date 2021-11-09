DeLatorre's defensive pick wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Year

PUEBLO — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever's Play of the Year between a defensive lineman interception, a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown & a touchdown run that included 4 miss tackles.

However, with over 11,000 votes, Pueblo County's Jeremiah DeLatorre took home the play of the year honors.

In the Hornets game against La Junta in Week 1 of the regular, DeLatorre & the Hornets defensive line was ready for Tigers screen pass. DeLatorre was able to intercept Luke Garner's pass and with the stiff arm, was able to pick up some yards after the catch.

The interception was key in County's 24 to 7 win over La Junta.