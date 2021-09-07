Cash's 99-yard pick-6 wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 2)

COLORADO SPRINGS — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 2, however one play received over 3,000 votes this week.

With 3,513 votes, Mesa Ridge's Cash Cheeks took home the honors.

"All week long the word of the week was believe," explained Cheeks. "Believe if we come in here, win or lose, we will come out as a stronger team and have a better bond."

On a Thursday night showdown between the battle of the Bears, the Grizzlies needed a stop on 4th and long.

Palmer Ridge's Derek Hester was looking downfield for a receiver, but his pass was picked off by Cash and he the took the ball to the bank for the 99-yard pick 6 to tie the game at 7.

"Leading up to the play, I looked over the coach on the sideline and realized it was fourth and 12," explained the senior defensive back. "When I saw that and I saw him, I asked him if I was able to scoot back a little bit to put myself in a position to be able to defend the run and the pass at the same time. As soon as I got the interception, I was just trying to get as much as yardage as I could. It was definitely something I was happy about. I have never done it before and I was just like I did that."

Palmer Ridge would end up pulling out a close victory over Mesa Ridge, 30 to 27.