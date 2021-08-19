Friday Football Fever Preview: Vista Ridge Wolves

COLORADO SPRINGS — He is one of hottest high school quarterbacks west of the Mississippi, yet he is the most humble 16-year-old you will ever meet.

"I think the biggest thing for me is if you're focused too much about yourself, you really shouldn't be playing football," said Vista Ridge 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman, who is on the radar of every powerhouse college program around the United States. "It's crazy you know everybody hypes it up, but in reality, it's pretty stressful. But I think the biggest thing I took away was building relationships with coaches. It's not all about who has the best uniforms or facilities, it's about waking up every morning and loving who you're around every morning."

But the junior realizes football is a team sport and he is nowhere without the offense around him highlighted by one of the best athletes in Southern Colorado in Bebe Hills.

"Brayden's very humble and it's great to have a 4-star throwing to you," explained Hill. "Be being a complete - not being reserved and arrogant -- just cool."

In the trenches, the Wolves feature Justys La'ulu, a senior lineman with offers from Air Force & Eastern Washington. Simply put, is a lot to handle.

"Sacking the quarterback if I'm gonna be completely honest, you know sacking the quarterback," added La'ulu. "You know just getting that man-on-man competition."

But for Vista Ridge to be taken seriously, the play on the field must do all the talking.

"We were 3-2 this past year, 5-5 the year before that," said Hill. We got a lot to prove, so this year I just wanna win football games, game by game."

"You know show people that we're not a regular 4A team," concluded La'ulu. "We're Vista Ridge Wolves, and we're, ya know, we're ready for it."

The Wolves kick off the season at home against Windsor.