Friday Football Fever Preview: The Classical Academy Titans

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 3A runner-ups were just one point from calling themselves champions, falling to Rifle 31-20.

"It's been tough these last 3 months. Still have to think about that game," said senior running back Cade Palmer.

With only two weeks off, the Titans were back on the grind preparing for this upcoming season.

"It helps a lot because we're already in condition. We're already in football mode. We're re-learning plays, but we already know them from last year. So, it's not as much teaching more doing," said senior wide receiver Matthew Segovia.

Luckily for TCA, they get a second shot with the majority of their starters returning.

"We've been in big games before. We have a lot of two-year, 3-year starters coming back, so that's just helpful in the long run," said Palmer.

Although TCA seems to be in the perfect position to claim the 3A title, the team approaches every season with the same mentality.

"We have to establish ourselves again. We're not state contenders until we get there, so we need to earn that."