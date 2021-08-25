Friday Football Fever Preview: Pine Creek Eagles

COLORADO SPRINGS — You may notice this year the Pine Creek Eagles are not listed on any Top 10 preseason rankings in 2021.

And the Eagles have no problem with that.

In fact, PC wants to fly under the radar this season.

"I would say that whole season left a bad taste in our mouth," explained Pine Creek senior outside linebacker Gavin Whetzal.

2020 was a season Pine Creek football would like to forget. From COVID-19 to a losing record with a first-round playoff exit, the Eagles are ready to turn the page in 2021.

"I can't ask for anything better," said Pine Creek senior quarterback Jojo Roy. "Honestly, I think it made me into a better person mentality and made a lot of other players on the team better for this year."

But here is the thing: The Eagle s do not have 'that guy' this year. There are no 4-star or 5-star college prospects on this year's roster.

"We are extremely young," said Pine Creek head coach Todd Miller, with a grin. "When you are young, sometimes you are a little dumb and they do not know any better. All they know is there playing for Pine Creek. But I do know this, PC has never won a game, it has always been players."

A new wrinkle for the Eagles this season is the addition of Ron Baker, the former Palmer & Sand Creek head coach, who has revamped the Pine Creek offense.

"They have me passing the ball a little bit more," added Roy. "We are still running the ball. We are Pine Creek we are going to still run the ball when we need to that's our bread and butter."

The hope is those small changes, and a new season, will quite the doubters on the north side of Colorado Springs.

"That pressure is still there," concluded Roy. :Every year there is always an expectation for us."

"Everything can be a little cyclical and I do not think we will be going away quite yet," added Miller.

Pine Creek will open the season on the road at Pueblo West.