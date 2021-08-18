Friday Football Fever Preview: Palmer Ridge Bears

MONUMENT — New year, new team, new coach.

It's a new chapter of Palmer Ridge football with Mike Armentrout taking over the reins for longtime head time head coach Tom Pulford.

"I think a lot of the philosophy that has been in place is going to stay in place," said Armentrout. "Our staff is pretty well in tacked. we got our coordinators back and the bulk of our staff is back. And Palmer Ridge has been big into human development and character development since I have been here and that won't change."

What also won't change is the ultimate goal. After falling in the 4A state title game last year to Loveland, the Bears have had a bad taste in their mouth all offseason long.

"It was embarrassing," explained Palmer Ridge linebacker Gannon Arthur. "I know we could have done better. And we just under preformed."

The strength this year for the Bears? The big boys up front led by Michigan commit Connor Jones, who has one simple goal when he takes the field.

"Complete and utter domination," said Jones, with a grin.

Music to the ears of running back Connor Cook

"This year having three division I linemen, I am super excited," added Cook. "I think the wholes are going to be massive. And I think we are going to have no problem moving the ball."

Along with Cook, Palmer Ridge returns UNLV commit Anthony Costanzo and rising stars K.J. Smedley & Derek Hester, as they look to pound the rock in 2021.

"Having the ability to go undefeated this season," added Jones. Having the ability to go back and win state. There is a lot of things (I want to do this year)."

"I want to win the whole thing and that would be an amazing accomplishment," concluded Arthur. "But I want to remember this as us working hard, giving it our best and finishing this season strong. And if it ends in a win it ends in a win."