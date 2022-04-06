Watch
Freeland named opening day starter for Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland works against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Ty Blach in a series of moves.

The team also placed right-hander Peter Lambert on the injured list with inflammation in his forearm and placed lefty Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list due to a strained shoulder.

Colorado opens the season Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Denver native Kyle Freeland will get the start.

Blach posted a 4.00 ERA over five appearances this spring.

He struck out six, walked none and allowed two homers.

