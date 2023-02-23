Free football officials training this weekend

The nationwide referee shortage continues to impact youth and high school sports. The Colorado Springs Football Officials Association is trying to combat the shortage by setting refs up for success by offering free training and a flexible work schedule.

Over the next two weekends, the CSFOA is offering eight hours of training split into two sessions. The training covers football rules, provides on-field mechanics, uniform tips and game management techniques, all for no cost.

The first four hour sessions are this Saturday OR Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 701 N 20th St, Colorado Springs.

Part 1 Training: Saturday, February 25, 8am-12pm or Sunday, February 26, 1pm-5pm

Part 2 Training: Saturday, March 4, 8-am-12pm or Sunday, March 5, 1pm-5pm

CSFOA President Randy Hodges says while experience playing the sport helps, it is not a requirement to become an official.

To sign up or learn more visit the CSFOA website.