Freddy Fermin comes in late, but shows up big for the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin came in at the bottom of the ninth and became a hero for Kansas City in the Royals' 11-inning, 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Fermin's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th allowed the Royals to avoid blowing a 2-0 lead with two outs in the ninth. Fermin drove in automatic runner Mark Canha after Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino were walked intentionally.

“Just breathe and stay on the plan,” Fermin said of his approach with the bases loaded. “I made a good swing, and we won the game.”

Fermin also scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Michael Massey as a pinch runner. He came in for Salvador Perez, who led off the ninth with a single, and advanced to third on a double by Maikel Garcia.

But Fermin's biggest play may have come in the top of the 10th. The Rockies had runners on second and third with one out after a sacrifice bunt by Aaron Schunk. Fermin caught automatic runner Mickey Moniak off third, with Garcia applying the tag.

“I've been practicing,” Fermin said of the pick-off play. “With Maikel and (Jonathan) India. They let me know which way to put (the throw). We did a great job right there.”

Garcia knew he had to make the tag.

“I just wanted to make sure to get the ball, because I was right on him,” he said. "We don’t want the ball to go to left field."

