FOUNTAIN — On most afternoons on the south side of Fountain you can find Courtney Allison in her own backyard.

"I ride MotoTrials," explained Allison. "I basically ride specially designed dirt bikes without seats through designed obstacle courses with the goal of not putting down your foot. So instead of going fast, we go up and over things."

And the 16-year-old is one of the best in the country, winning three competitions already this year.

"So my grandpa started driving trials about 40 years ago," Allison said. "When I was 11 he took me to an event and there was a bike I could try. So I tried it out and fell in love. He bought me a bike and I have been practicing and riding ever since with him and around the country."

Its the sense of family that Allison loves the most and now the Fountain-Fort Carson senior will take her talents overseas, competing in Italy next month in the International MotoTrials competition.

Courtney is one of three women chosen to represent the United States.

"It has been a dream of mine since I have started riding," Allison said. "I did not expect it to happen this soon. I have only been riding for 5 years. And to know my country has the faith in me to send me overseas to represent us is awesome"

The hope for the future preschool teacher is to help them expand the sports for the next generation of female riders.

"My ultimate goal would be to go pro with this sport, but also inspire other girls to start riding because there are only five of us that ride consistently in the nationals," concluded Allison. "So if we can get that number up to 10 or 15 would be huge."

On top of all her success, Courtney is also a straight A student and is a part of JROTC at Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

