CAROLINA — A former Trojan and Thunderwolf is on the move.

According to reports, Fountain native and CSU-Pueblo alum Morgan Fox signed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The agreement is the 2-year deal, worth $8.5 million, per reports.

Fox has played all four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, totaling 6 sacks and 9 hits on the quarterback last season.