Former Vanderbilt football kicker signs deal with Minnesota Aurora FC

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller is the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 08, 2022
Former Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has signed a contract with Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W-League.

The team announced the news on Monday.

According to The Athletic, she is the team's first signed player, which kicks off its inaugural season in 2022.

She reacted to the news on social media shortly after the team announced her signing.

"I’m so excited to be a part of this team. Couldn’t have been a better fit!"

Fuller played goalkeeper at Vanderbilt from 2017-20 before transferring to North Texas, where she finished her collegiate career, the Tennessean reported.

On Nov. 28, 2020, she first made history when she became the first woman to play in a college football game for a Power 5 conference team when she kicked off the second half against Missouri.

Fuller again made history at Vanderbilt when she became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked an extra point against Tennessee on Dec. 12, 2020.

