Former UCCS track star and Colorado Springs resident wins Jersey City Half Marathon

JERSEY CITY — On Sunday morning, runners from all over the world participated in the 3rd Annual Jersey City Half Marathon.

According to a spokesperson for the event, the race brought runners from 46 states and 36 different countries. There were 5,865 participants in the half marathon this year.

However, only one woman won the female half marathon: Former UCCS track star and Colorado Springs resident Lexie Greitzer.

“I came here to just love racing again. I didn’t have a time in mind, and this was a great course to just love racing.”



“Perfect weather, nice breeze, awesome people to run with and people cheering, just a great experience.” Lexie Greitzer

Greitzer finished the race in one hour, 14 minutes, and 27 seconds. She's also previously won the Dallas Marathon.

The female full marathon winner is Katie McMenamin, from Lafayette, Colorado and Boston, Massachusetts. She finished the full marathon in two hours, 37 minutes, and 22 seconds.

“Today’s race exceeded all expectations: numerically, culturally, athletically; a total, total success.”



“We couldn’t ask for a better day weather-wise. All the elites here are waxing effusively about how the Jersey City Marathon is flat, fast, scenic, and Boston and Olympic Trial qualifying. You can’t get better than that.” Jersey City Marathon and Half Marathon Race Director Steve Lipski





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.