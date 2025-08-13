Former Rocky mascot suing Nuggets owner KSE for workplace discrimination

DENVER, Colo. — Drake Solomon, a performer who previously served as the Nuggets' 'Rocky' mascot, is suing team owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, alleging "unlawful disability-based discrimination and termination."

A lawsuit filed in Denver District Court Tuesday claims Solomon's rights were violated under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

Solomon took over his role as Rocky in 2021, following in the footsteps of his father Kenn, who was the Nuggets mascot for more than two decades.

According to the lawsuit, Solomon was diagnosed with avascular necrosis (AVN) and underwent surgery during the 2022-23 NBA season. Kenn Solomon came out of retirement to fill in as Rocky during the Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

Drake Solomon returned the following season, but his hip pain returned and his doctors recommended a total hip replacement – a surgery he had in the spring of 2024.

The suit alleges Solomon "returned to a hostile work environment and confirmation that Defendants would still be conducting try-outs for his position because he had 'burned them last time.'"

The suit claims Kenn Solomon was never asked to try out during his time with the team, and that Drake Solomon was the only person invited to try out for the job in 2021. It claims he was only asked to try out after it was known that he needed a second surgery.

Solomon was fired in August 2024, after participating in tryouts for Rocky before the 2024-25 NBA season, according to the suit.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Scripps News Denver asked Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for an interview to get answers and address the lawsuit's allegations, but KSE declined to comment given "it’s both a legal and personnel matter."

___

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening. Here's how to see it The Perseid Meteor Shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle and will peak tonight. In Colorado, the moon will drown out some views, but smoke won't be an issue Tuesday evening. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this evening. Here's how to see it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.