Former Palmer Ridge 3-star QB Luke McAllister enters transfer portal

MONUMENT — On Thursday, former Palmer Ridge 3-star QB Luke McAllister announced he had put his name into the college football transfer portal after a semester at Colorado State University.

McAllister, who graduated from Palmer Ridge early in the winter, had been committed to the Rams since his junior year and spent the spring semester in Fort Collins.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal-caller did not even suit up for CSU, but did participate in spring practice.

The Monument native guided the Bears to a state championship during his first season as a starter, winning the MVP award in the championship game.

McAllister completed 239-of-388 passes for 4,514 yards and 53 touchdowns while tossing 14 interceptions in his two years as a starter for Palmer Ridge.