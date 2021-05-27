Watch
Former Harrison hoops star commits to Northeastern Junior College

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Donta Dawson committed to Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday on his birthday, in front of friends and family.
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 26, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been a long year for Colorado Springs native Donta Dawson.

But on Wednesday, it all came full circle.

In front of friends and family, the former Harrison Panther standout committed to Northeastern Junior College on his birthday.

"They are one of the best JUCOs in the country, so I am going to get a lot of looks there," explained Dawson. "If I do my part, I think I will go DI as well."

Dawson was also considering Air Force men's basketball.

After committing to play at Colorado Prep last summer, Dawson never saw any playing time with his new team during his senior season.

As a junior, the Harrison hooper was named to the 4A CHSAA All-State second team, leading the Panthers to the Great Eight.

