Former Falcon Jordan Jackson invited to NFL Combine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force graduate Jordan Jackson has been invited to the NFL Combine, which is March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. The combine will be televised by the NFL Network. Jackson is the first Falcon to receive an invite since receiver Jalen Robinette in 2017, following his standout 2016 senior season.

Jackson earned second-team all-Mountain West honors this season for the second time in his career. He also earned the honor in 2019. Jackson ranked 10th in the conference in sacks with .58 per game while earning first-team all-Colorado honors by the National Football Foundation, Colorado Chapter.

Jackson finished his career among the all-time leaders in tackles for loss and sacks yardage at Air Force. He recorded 29.5 tackles for loss for 181 yards, which is eighth-most in program history. Jackson has recorded 15.5 sacks for 137 yards, which ranks second all-time at the Academy.

Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was co-champion of the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 6-2 mark. The Falcons posted double-digit wins for the second time in three seasons (2019), fourth time under Head Coach Troy Calhoun and ninth time in school history. Air Force capped the season with a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, to record its third consecutive bowl win dating back to 2016, including two straight over Power 5 teams.

Jackson graduated from the Academy in December 2021 with a degree in management. He is a native of Jacksonville, Fla.