Former CC Tiger Josiah Slavin, makes NHL debut

Nick Wass/AP
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Josiah Slavin (36) skates with the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 12:51 AM, Dec 03, 2021
Former Colorado College Tiger hockey player Josiah Slavin made his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

As the Blackhawks trailed by one goal in the third period, Slavin fed Seth Jones perfectly to tie up the game.

Slavin claimed his first point with a primary assist, ultimately helping his team ensure the 4-3 win.

The Blackhawks called up Slavin Monday who was tied for third on the Rockford IceHogs with 8 points in 15 games and has 15 points in his first 30 AHL games.

