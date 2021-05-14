Watch
Former CC All-American Stuart to join Tiger hockey staff

JACK DEMPSEY/AP
** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, APRIL 2-3 ** Defenseman Mark Stuart, back, center Marty Sertich, center, and left winger Brett Sterling, Colorado College's top producers, pose for a portrait at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, April 1, 2005. Colorado College and Denver meet for the sixth time this season at the NCAA Frozen Four. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 1:12 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 03:12:26-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A familiar face will be joining Kris Mayotte's coaching staff.

Former Colorado College All-American, Mark Stuart, who went on to play 12 years in the National Hockey League, will join the Tiger hockey program as an assistant coach.

Stuart, one of the most menacing defensemen to play at Colorado College, starred as a Tiger from 2002-05. He captained the 2004-05 squad to the NCAA Frozen Four before falling to eventual champion Denver in the semifinals. Stuart, who collected 54 points (12g,42a) in 118 career games at CC, earned NCAA All-America honors that season.

"I am incredibly excited to have Mark return to Colorado College as a part of our staff," Mayotte said. "It became clear during the interview process why Mark is so highly thought of as a person and a coach. He has tremendous work ethic, character, and passion, which were important as we look to build our vision at CC."

One of two former Tigers to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, Stuart was picked 21st overall in 2003 by the Boston Bruins. He made his NHL debut on April 15, 2005, and played 673 career games with the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets, serving as an alternate captain in Winnipeg from 2012-16. Following his illustrious NHL career, Stuart played one season with Adler Mannheim in Europe.

"I am deeply thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to Colorado College and continuing Tiger Hockey's rich tradition," Stuart said. "The CC community is very special to me, and I look forward to bringing my passion and energy to the school and hockey program."

Last season, Stuart served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Vermont.

