Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Jack Dempsey/AP
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch during Broncos owner Pat Bowlen's Ring of Honor induction at halftime of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 01, 2022
Former Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves has died at the age of 77.

His family says he died peacefully Saturday of complications from dementia

Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with Denver and Atlanta, all blowout losses.

He teamed with John Elway to take the Broncos to three Super Bowls. Reeves also guided the Falcons to their first Super Bowl. And he coached the New York Giants in a career stretching 23 seasons.

