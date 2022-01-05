Former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson dies at 70

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson has passed away, the team confirmed Wednesday. He was 70.

We're saddened by the passing of former Broncos Defensive Coordinator Greg Robinson, who served in that position for our back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams. 📰 » https://t.co/45k1T9ZjBv pic.twitter.com/Qv5v71uR6V — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2022

Robinson was part of the Denver Broncos organization from 1995 to 2000. He was the defensive coordinator during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Following his time in Denver, Robinson spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before becoming a collegiate coach.

He was the defensive coordinator for the University of Texas when they won the 2004 Rose Bowl. He then went on to be the head coach at Syracuse University from 2005 to 2008.

After spending time at Michigan, Texas and San Jose State, Robinson retired in 2015.