Former Bronco Phillip Lindsay signs with Texans

HOUSTON — One day after being released by the Denver Broncos, Colorado alum Phillip Lindsay has found his new team.

The former Denver South product has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans that is worth $3.25 million, plus incentives.

Lindsay joins veterans David Johnson and Mark Ingram at the position.

Lindsay, who made the Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2018, rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl.

He followed that up with another 1,000-yard season in 2019, rushing for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite Lindsay's success, the Broncos signed running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract in free agency the following offseason. Lindsay's production dipped to 502 yards and a touchdown in 2020 after having to share the load with Gordon and a combination of injuries that ultimately landed him on injured reserve.

In three seasons, Lindsay has rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has 77 receptions for 465 yards and a touchdown.